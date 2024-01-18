Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $53.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:AX opened at $51.36 on Friday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

