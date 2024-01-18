Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820,959 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.60% of Avid Bioservices worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 117.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

