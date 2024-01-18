AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,661 shares of company stock valued at $47,675,816. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

NYSE:AZO traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,682.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,065. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,624.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,554.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

