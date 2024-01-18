Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stake Cut by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,900 shares during the quarter. Augmedix comprises approximately 7.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of Augmedix worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 439.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $840,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the second quarter valued at $172,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUGX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 62,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,356. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43. Augmedix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

