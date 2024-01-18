Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 603 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

