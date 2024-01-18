Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,039 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

