Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 852 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

