Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. 106,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

