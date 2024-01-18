ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 170,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 271,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,148,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Articles

