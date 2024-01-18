Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 2.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

ANET stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.75. 226,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,744. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $257.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

