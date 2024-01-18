Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1,885.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $68.92 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.