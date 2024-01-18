ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $126.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $35,679,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.44. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

