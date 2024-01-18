ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARX opened at C$20.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

