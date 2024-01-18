Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.09 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

