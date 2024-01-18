Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,771 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

