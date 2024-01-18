Ankr Price Tops $0.0248 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Ankr has a market cap of $247.85 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02532635 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $16,347,898.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

