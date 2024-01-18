Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,458. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

