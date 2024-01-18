Andrew George Wright Buys 718 Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew George Wright purchased 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £4,494.68 ($5,719.15).

James Latham Price Performance

Shares of James Latham stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,144 ($14.56). 4,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482. James Latham plc has a 12-month low of GBX 929 ($11.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.56). The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £230.63 million, a P/E ratio of 787.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.74.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. James Latham’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.