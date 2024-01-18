Analyzing Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) & Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Qube alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Qube and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qube N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington 7.77% 28.76% 16.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qube 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expeditors International of Washington 4 3 0 0 1.43

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qube and Expeditors International of Washington, as reported by MarketBeat.

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus target price of $105.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.63%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Qube.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qube and Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qube N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $17.07 billion 1.08 $1.36 billion $5.29 23.92

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Qube.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Qube on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qube

(Get Free Report)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park. This division also provides bulk and general handling facilities; and bulk material handling services, including road and rail transport, stockpile management, and bulk ship loading services. Its Patrick Terminals division provides container stevedoring services in Australia. The company was formerly known as Qube Logistics Holdings Limited and changed its name to Qube Holdings Limited in November 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance, consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.