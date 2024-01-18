Analysts Set Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARM stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.00.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

