Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $12.13

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

