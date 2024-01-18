Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $70.81

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

