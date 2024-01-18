American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $47,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.01. 474,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,150. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

