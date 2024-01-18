AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.2 %

DIT stock opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

