AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DIT stock opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
