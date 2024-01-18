ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.47. 9,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 297,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $650.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

