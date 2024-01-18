AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 261.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal by 128.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal by 57.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

