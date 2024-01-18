Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $392.57

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $392.57 and last traded at $389.97, with a volume of 47579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,291,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

