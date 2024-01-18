Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,819 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.