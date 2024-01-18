Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,927 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,751,000 after buying an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,699,000 after buying an additional 1,493,748 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

