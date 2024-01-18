Allworth Financial LP Has $1.70 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,991,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 14.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,697,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day moving average of $222.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

