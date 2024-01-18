Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $456.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,415. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.