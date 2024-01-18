Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 534,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

