Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.01. 40,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

