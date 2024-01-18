Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 104,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

