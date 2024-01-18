Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,089,000 after buying an additional 420,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 939,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

