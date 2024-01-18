Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 334,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

