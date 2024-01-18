Allen Capital Group LLC Has $865,000 Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 100.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after buying an additional 4,268,925 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 454,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,209,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 609,966 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO remained flat at $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 72,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

