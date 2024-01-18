Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP remained flat at $51.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 87,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.