Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 676 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 752,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,546. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

