Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,775 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 4,634,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,390,911. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

About PayPal

Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

