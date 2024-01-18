Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 7,389 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,598. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

