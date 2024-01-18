Alex McIntosh Sells 10,200 Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.25), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($145,362.01).
YouGov Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of YOU traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,155 ($14.70). 46,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,086.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,629.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. YouGov plc has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YouGov
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.