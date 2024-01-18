Alex McIntosh Sells 10,200 Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.25), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($145,362.01).

Shares of YOU traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,155 ($14.70). 46,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,086.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,629.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. YouGov plc has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

