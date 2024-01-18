Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of AA stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 505.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 18.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 343,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 482.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 924,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 135.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 229,080 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

