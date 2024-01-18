Albion Financial Group UT Sells 685 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.45.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 778,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

