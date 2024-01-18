Albion Financial Group UT Sells 10,491 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.97. 642,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

