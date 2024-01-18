Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 1,191 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.00. 2,254,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

