Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.02. 372,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.65. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

