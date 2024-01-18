Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 681 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,060. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

