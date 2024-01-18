Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 1.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $136.38. 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350,815 shares of company stock worth $185,717,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

