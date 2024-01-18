Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI opened at $3.45 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.72.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
